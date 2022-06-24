education

Fresno State professor wins his third Fulbright scholarship

Dr. Benjamin Boone has taught at Fresno State for over 20 years.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno state music professor Dr. Benjamin Boone has not one, not two, but now three Fulbrights to his name.

The US Fulbright scholar is headed to the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick this fall.

"I was overjoyed to have the opportunity to go, to both see what their curriculum offerings are so I can bring them back to Fresno State but also for my own personal enrichment and personal growth," he says.

He'll travel to Limerick, Ireland, this fall - to learn more about their music, work with other musicians and even record some new tunes.

Boone has taught at Fresno State for over 20 years - and faculty say the honor comes as no surprise.

Boone plans to pass along the lessons he learns to his students in the years to come.

"I'm really excited to bring back a unique way of looking at how we educate musicians for the 20th century," he says.

Boone will continue his work in the coming month as part of Fresno State's summer arts program.

You can catch him in concert next Monday on June 27th at 7 pm.

