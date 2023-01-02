Fresno State marching band performs in historic Rose Parade

The Fresno State marching band made history on Monday, becoming the first group to play in the Rose Parade in Pasadena in program history. (Credit: Regina Harris)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Go 'Dogs!

The Fresno State marching band made history on Monday, becoming the first group to play in the Rose Parade in Pasadena in program history.

At nearly 300 members, the Fresno State marching band is the biggest in the Mountain West conference.

This was was the 134th Rose Parade, which had nearly 40 floats and over 20 marching bands.

The official theme of the parade was "Turning the Corner."

This isn't the only historic trip for the group. Come March, it heads overseas to Dublin, Ireland, to play in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.