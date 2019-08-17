Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died

Action News has learned Fresno State police chief David Huerta has passed away.A press release from the university says the 68-year-old died at UCSF Friday, surrounded by his family and close friends."Chief David Huerta was an exemplary leader of our campus police department," said President Joseph I. Castro. "He had unwavering integrity, even under the most challenging circumstances. Most importantly, he was devoted to his wife, Cynthia, and his children. David will be deeply missed by all of us at the University."Castro ordered the university's flags flown at half-staff on the date of his memorial service.Huerta went to UCSF Medical Center in August 2018 for a lung transplant and a month later, the university held a three-day blood drive and organ and tissue registry event in his honor.He said he lived through it thanks to an organ donor and because someone said yes to giving blood, but he never left the hospital.Huerta earned a master's degree from Fresno State in 1992 and served as the university's chief of police for 15 years after retiring from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, where he worked for 30 years and reached the rank of lieutenant.He also taught criminology courses.David Huerta is survived by his wife, Cynthia Huerta, and four children.A university spokesperson says services will be held in the coming weeks.