Head coaches talk on the eve of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFSN) -- On the eve of the second annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford and Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert posing with the "Bowl Belt."

Both men with high praise for the opposing side, both taking in the "LA experience."

"I think it's been really positive," Dickert said. "I always look at bowl games as a reward. As a team you can go out there, create connections, and have fun."

Tedford was also asked if he feels Fresno State deserves and has that respect on a national stage.

"I believe so," Tedford said. "We have a tradition of being highly competitive no matter who we play. We have great kids on our team."

Bulldog Head Coach Jeff Tedford echoing much of the same sentiment.

"It's always a reward for the kids," Tedford said. "Long hard season, and to get an opportunity to come and play a great football team in Washington State... be able to go to Jimmy Kimmel, Universal Studios."

Despite the pomp and circumstance, both men know the ultimate goal is about winning a football game at the end of the day.

"It's still a player's game," Dickert said. "It's still guys going out there and executing in the moments."

Tedford saying he's just thankful to have his team in this position after a slow 1-4 start that changed course after 8 straight wins and another Mountain West Conference championship.

"In this day and age, when you go 1-4 and social media is beating you down, to have have the team believe that hey just pay attention to what's going on in here," Tedford said

Having been an Assistant Coach under Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl for 3 seasons, Dickert is not taking the Bulldogs lightly.

"They're champions for a reason," Dickert said. "I have so much respect for for the Mountain West, but once that ball is kicked off both teams are in the same situation and both teams will be ready to play."

According to ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor, the Cougars have a 57.2 % chance of winning, but Fresno State is currently favored by (-4)

Kickoff set for Saturday Dec. 17th on ABC30 at 12:30 pm.