Friends, family remember 22-year-old man shot and killed near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds packed the Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Home in southwest Fresno Monday morning to pay their respects to Kev'Vion Schrubb, the 22-year-old gunned down on August 8 near Fresno State."It kind of just hit me right now that he's no longer going to be on our sidelines," says Central High Football Coach Kyle Biggs, "I'm not going to see that smile anymore. It hurts."Biggs is the head football coach at Central High School.Kev'Vion played on the Varsity team for the Grizzlies for three years.Coach Biggs says he was loved by his coaches, educators and even his peers."He was such a great human being, such a beautiful soul and just a great young man," he said. "He had a humble heart. He wanted to help everyone he could. Probably the only player I had that knew everyone, loved everyone on the team and cared about everyone truly."He especially had much love for his family.Monday, many of Kev'Vion brothers and friends embraced his mother and prayed for her.He will be remembered for his style, his smile and laughter, selfless heart and bringing people together.Aaron Foster, the program manager for Advance Peace, an organization credited with curbing gun violence, also paid his respects."As a community, we need to do everything we can do to prevent these things from happening," he said.In 2018, Kev'Vion Schrubb started the clothing brand "No Love," often donating it to people experiencing homelessness and to Valley Children's Hospital.Many people sported blue and his gear "No Love" in his honor."This "No Love" thing brought everybody together," says Kevonta Bizzell. "You see a lot of people with it on and we are just going to continue it."As for the homicide investigation into Kev'Vion Schrubb case, it's still ongoing.Detectives are working to find more witnesses to piece together what led up to the shooting on August 8th.Officers are asking for the your help. Anyone with information is contact the police department at 559-498-786.