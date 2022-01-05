Fresno State holding classes virtually from January 20-28

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is temporarily shifting to remote learning amid another surge in COVID-19 cases.The school announced on Wednesday that classes will begin virtually from January 20 through January 28.The school is offering free testing to all students and staff at the Student Recreation Center.For the Spring 2022 semester, all students and staff of all Cal State institutions will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot.