FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University announced that it will temporarily shift to virtual classes for two weeks due to rising cases among students and staff.Classes will be held online from Wednesday, January 19 to Friday, February 4.The university plans to return to in-person learning starting Monday, February 7.Students have been in class since January 10.Fresno State announced earlier this month that they would start the spring semester virtually.