food

Fresno State Winery creates new red wine in honor of Class of 2021

The Fresno State Winery is toasting this year's graduating class with a new bottle of red.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State Winery creates new red wine in honor of Class of 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Winery is toasting this year's graduating class with a new bottle of red.

It was developed by campus winemaker Tom Montgomery and students Brenna Pratt and Henry Kampen, who are both graduating this year.

""We got to play around with our blends a lot, so it could be anything we wanted. And we got to be creative, and we got to choose what we really like and what our customers would like," Pratt said.

The Class of 2021, Graduate's Reserve is available for pre-sale online for $12 a bottle.

Delivery or pick-up will begin Monday, May 10.

If you want to taste it, you might want to hurry. The group only made 100 cases and only have 30 left.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofresno statefoodwinegraduation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Action News Morning Update
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
Street Food Night in Fresno to offer beloved Greek dishes this weekend
'12 inches of deliciousness' tops Chicago Egg Roll Lady's menu
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News