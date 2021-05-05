Fresno State Winery creates new red wine in honor of Class of 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Winery is toasting this year's graduating class with a new bottle of red.It was developed by campus winemaker Tom Montgomery and students Brenna Pratt and Henry Kampen, who are both graduating this year.""We got to play around with our blends a lot, so it could be anything we wanted. And we got to be creative, and we got to choose what we really like and what our customers would like," Pratt said.The Class of 2021, Graduate's Reserve is available for pre-sale online for $12 a bottle.Delivery or pick-up will begin Monday, May 10.If you want to taste it, you might want to hurry. The group only made 100 cases and only have 30 left.