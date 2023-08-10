Fresno teen charged with shooting, killing girlfriend denied bail reduction

A Fresno teen accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend this spring will stay in jail as he waits for trial.

If convicted, he could spend 50 years to life in prison.

On Wednesday, a bailiff handed a box of tissues to Zoe Salinas' family as they tried to hold back tears in court.

They learned more about the moments leading up to the teen's death.

Though difficult to hear, the information ultimately helped to keep her former boyfriend in jail while he awaits trial.

"His mom can see him," said Savannah Badillo, Salinas' Sister. "Tell me when can I call my sister again? Tell me when my parents can see my sister walk through the door?"

Contreras' defense attorney asked that he be granted a reduction on his $1.5 million bail and potentially pre-trial release.

His defense argued that was unreasonable, citing a California Supreme Court ruling called the Humphrey case.

It ruled courts can't set unaffordable bail just to keep someone in jail when other alternatives like pre-trial release could be considered, but legal expert Tony Capozzi said pre-trial release isn't always an option.

"Really, the crutch of Humphrey and any issue dealing with bail is whether or not the defendant is a flight risk, is he going to run away, or is he a danger to the community," said Capozzi.

The District Attorney presented new information in court, hoping to convince the judge to deny the request to reduce bail.

They allege Contreras' sisters tried to calm him down that night before he took someone else's gun, loaded it, and met with Salinas the night she was killed.

The judge ultimately denied reducing bail, saying Contreras could be considered a danger to the public or a flight risk. He also had concerns that Contreras had previously been put on suicide watch.

"To make sure he's here and alive for his trial, to make sure he's not a threat to the public, and that he could hurt a general member of the public or even his own family," said Hon. Gary Orozco, Fresno County Superior Court

Contreras entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday-- he will return to court on September 28 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

He is facing charges of murder with a gun.

