FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a Fresno teen who went missing in while on an all-day hike at Utah canyon.
Local police told KTVX, the 17-year-old was last seen on Thursday morning when he took an Uber to Millcreek Canyon, located east of Salt Lake City. He was reported missing when he failed to meet up with a friend after the hike.
Search and rescue crews are continuing to comb through the area to find the teen.
The boy's identity hasn't been released. His mother was traveling to Utah from Fresno, police spokesman Ken Hansen said.
He was described as wearing a tan coat, tan pants and baseball cap. He has curly brown hair and is medium build.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fresno teen goes missing while hiking in Utah canyon, search underway
