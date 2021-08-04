Fresno Unified board to appoint replacement for District 5 position

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District made a decision on how they will replace the District 5 board position.The board decided to provisionally appoint someone into the position. The first candidate with the majority vote would take the position.The new board member would serve until November of next year.At that point, they would have to run in the election to hold the position through the remainder of the term in November 2024.The position was previously held by Carol Mills. She died last month following a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).Board members will vote on whether to move forward at their next meeting.