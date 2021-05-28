fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified's 2021-2022 plan includes longer school days, in-person learning 5 days a week

It's all part of what the district is calling its "Pandemic Recovery Plan."
By and ABC30.com staff
Fresno Unified reveals 2021-2022 school year plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified officials announced Friday students would be back for in-person learning five days a week starting in August and outlined their plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

Superintendent Bob Nelson said the district would be implementing extended learning for students during the fall semester by adding 30 minutes of instruction each day.

Nelson said that should add about a week of instruction for the semester.




Fresno Unified will also expand its calendar year for teachers by adding two professional development days at the start of the year and one day at the end of the year. The 2021-2022 school year will go from August 12 to June 10.

RELATED: Thousands of Fresno Unified School District students return to in-person learning

Nelson said that students and parents who want to continue with online learning could enroll through Fresno Unified's K-12 E Learn Academy.



Fresno Unified administrators said there would be academic support programs for students struggling with math and literacy. In-person summer and winter learning sessions will also be made available to students.

Social workers, counselors and psychologists will also be on campus to help students emotionally recover from the effects of the pandemic.

"We really don't know the totality of the impact, so we're just planning that kids are going to need help and staffing accordingly," Nelson said. "Our kids have been rockstars through this process."

Fresno Unified will expand its afterschool program to allow for more kids to attend five days a week.

Nelson said the district is waiting for more concrete guidelines from California health officials regarding health and safety rules for schools. The state announced that it would loosen physical distancing requirements and other restrictions starting June 15.

RELATED: Face mask policy changes for Fresno County schools

But, Nelson said the district was aligning with the county health department and will not require students or staff to wear face masks outside for the remainder of this school year.

