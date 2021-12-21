fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified providing free meals for students this winter break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday morning was the first day of Fresno Unified School District's free meal pick-up service.

The district is taking action to make sure no child goes hungry during winter break, as a break from school can mean a break from meals for many students.

"We understand that our children and the community children, they rely on our meals every day when school is in session," said Amanda Harvey, director of nutrition services. "Even though school is not in session, there is still a need for our meals so we do want to make that accessible."

The district is offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone ages one through 18.

"A cereal, usually a graham cracker of some sort, a fruit and a juice for breakfast. Then for lunch, it's going to be a hot meal like what the students would normally see during the school year," Harvey said.

Meals will be available through December 23, December 28 to December 30 and January 3 to January 6. Families can pick the meals up between 7:30-8:30 a.m. on a walk-up basis at 43 schools.

Elementary sites: Aynesworth, Balderas, Birney, Del Mar, Easterby, Forkner, King, Kirk, Kratt, Lowell, McCardle, Muir, Norseman, Olmos, Slater, Sunset, Thomas, Turner, Vang Pao, Vinland and Winchell
Middle school sites: Ahwahnee, Baird, Computech, Cooper, Fort Miller, Gaston, Kings Canyon, Scandinavian, Sequoia, Tehipite, Tenaya, Terronez, Tioga and Yosemite

High school sites: Bullard, Duncan, Edison, Fresno, Hoover, McLane, Roosevelt and Sunnyside

According to Harvey, the district doesn't know how many children will pick up a meal, but she knows the need is great in the community.

"If you are in need for a meal, please come out and get them," she said.

In addition to providing free meals to the community, Fresno Unified is also serving hundreds of students participating in its in-person winter session.

