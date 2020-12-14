free food

Here's where Fresno Unified students can get free meals during winter break

Fresno Unified will continue providing free food to its students over this year's winter break.

Fresno Unified will continue providing free food to its students over this year's winter break.

Due to the pandemic, the district will be giving a week's worth of meals each Monday during the break, from December 21 through January 4.

Students and their families can pick up food from 7 am to 9 am at one of the following 32 school sites around the city:

  • Elementary sites: Addams, Balderas, Birney, Calwa, Columbia, Ewing, Figarden, Jefferson, Lane, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Muir, Norsemen, Roeding, Rowell, Slater, Pyle, Williams

  • Middle school sites: Cooper Academy, Fort Miller, Hamilton, Kings Canyon, Sequoia, Terronez, Tioga, Wawona, Yosemite


  • High school sites: Bullard, Duncan, Edison, Hoover, Sunnyside


    • The district said regular meal distribution would resume for students starting January 11.
