Here's where Fresno Unified students can get free meals during winter break

Elementary sites: Addams, Balderas, Birney, Calwa, Columbia, Ewing, Figarden, Jefferson, Lane, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Muir, Norsemen, Roeding, Rowell, Slater, Pyle, Williams

Middle school sites: Cooper Academy, Fort Miller, Hamilton, Kings Canyon, Sequoia, Terronez, Tioga, Wawona, Yosemite

High school sites: Bullard, Duncan, Edison, Hoover, Sunnyside

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified will continue providing free food to its students over this year's winter break.Due to the pandemic, the district will be giving a week's worth of meals each Monday during the break, from December 21 through January 4.Students and their families can pick up food from 7 am to 9 am at one of the following 32 school sites around the city:The district said regular meal distribution would resume for students starting January 11.