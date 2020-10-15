Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified has been approved by California health officials to bring students back on campus for in-person learning, the district said on Thursday.Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said in a statement that the district would be taking a "methodical, phased in approach" for returning kids to their campuses.For the remainder of the fall semester, the district said only small groups of students who are selected based on need will return.Fresno Unified said it is still working on plans for how it will bring students back. Nelson said their focus would remain on doing in-person learning safely.