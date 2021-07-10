Registration open for Fresno Unified's summer enrichment programs

They've gone from hundreds of students participating in the program last summer to thousands this year, and the staff said there's still room.
These free summer enrichment classes are offered to Fresno Unified students at different locations in the district each week.
"We thought it was going to be a little different, or the kids would be a little rambunctious just because they haven't had that community, but it seems to be good the kids are really well behaved," said teacher Francisco Arciniega.
Last year, amid distance learning, only 200 students took part in the program's first year. This year they already have 2,000 students signed up.
"We realized there's a lot more we could do," added Arciniega, "We offered a lot more classes this year as well, and we try to tailor them more to what the kids are interested in."
They're offering everything from camps on STEM and robotics to Minecraft.
"A lot of tactile, hands-on, trial and error," explained Arciniega. "I think the big emphasis is problem-solving, critical thinking."
Right now, the staff said the focus is getting kids used to being back in the classroom.
"Really build on some of those social-emotional skills that they might not have had for the last year and a half being at home," said teacher Gianni Danisi. "It's kind of an opportunity for them to get back in a classroom setting before we launch our 2021 school year."
Spots are still open for students. For details on how to register visit their website.