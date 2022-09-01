Dangerous heat wave coming to the Valley, highs might reach 112 degrees

The worst of the heat will settle in over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A warning for Central Valley residents - a blistering heat wave is coming your way.

Over the next week and beyond, triple-digit temperatures are set to sweep Fresno and the rest of Central California, reaching as high as 112 degrees in some areas.

The extreme heat may break records from Thursday through Monday, just as we move out of what has likely been the hottest August recorded in Fresno history.

ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso says Accuweather Alerts for dangerous heat remain over the next eight days.

An excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley and foothills.

