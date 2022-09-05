Fresno repeatedly breaks heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley

Experts say staying hydrated could mean the difference between life and death.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California is suffering through a blistering heat wave that is impacting the health, education and businesses of people.

Valley cities are already seeing seeing record-breaking temperatures ahead of Labor Day, when the worst of the heat is expected to settle in.

For the second time in three days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 109 degrees on Sunday. The previous high for the day was 107 degrees in 2017.

On Friday, Fresno and Hanford broke their record high maximum temperatures for the day, reaching 111 degrees and 109 degrees respectively.

Over the next week and beyond, even higher triple-digit temperatures are set to sweep Fresno and the rest of Central California, just as we move out of what has been the hottest August recorded in Fresno history.

ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso says Accuweather Alerts for dangerous heat remain over the next week, with temperatures forecasted to possibly touch 112 degrees on Tuesday in the Valley and 108 in the foothills.

VIDEO: Staying safe in extreme heat

The risk of heat-related illness is always a concern when temperatures are predicted to be this high.

Here are some tips from health officials to get through the heat wave:

Drink more water than usual

Stay in a cool or shady area

Minimize physical activity

Wear light, loose clothing

If you work outdoors, take frequent breaks and go somewhere to cool down

Headache, nausea and dizziness are all symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Staying hydrated in the most severe cases could mean the difference between life and death.

Health experts say if you or someone you know is experiencing heat exhaustion and drinking water and cooling off still aren't helping, it could be time to call 911.