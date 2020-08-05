Society

Fresno has some of the worst roads in the US, report says

When you drive in Fresno, sometimes it seems like there's a pothole around every corner.

As it turns out, Fresno has some of the worst road conditions in the country, according to a new report by CoPilot.

The report takes data from the Federal Highway Administration to rank more than 250 urban areas from across the country with the worst road conditions.

Fresno ranked sixth among midsized urban areas, with 38.1% of its major roads in rough condition.

CoPilot says the national average is around 26.4%.

But Fresno isn't the only Central California city to make the list. For the report's small urban category, Merced was ranked first with 65.2% of its major roads in poor shape.

California, Rhode Island and New Jersey were the three states with the most cities on the list.
