Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopens after 6 weeks

Visitors ages 2 and up are required to wear a mask at the zoo.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families can once again enjoy the Fresno Chaffee Zoo after COVID-19 restrictions were rolled back this week to allow venues such as zoos, museums and entertainment centers to reopen.

"To get to see the rhinos, to get to see the cheetahs and learn from our staff in person, it's just really exciting for all of our staff," said Chaffee Zoo Marketing Manager Brandy Gamoning.

While the gates were closed for the past six weeks, staff remained busy providing care for the animals just as they normally would.

"Our animal care, our zoo keeping and veterinary team are essential workers so they came every day during the closure just as they do when our doors are open," said Gamoning.

Visitors will notice a few big changes.

Crews used the shutdown to get a jump on construction of the new Kingdoms of Asia exhibit while officials worked to modify gift shops and cafes to serve guests outdoors

"We absolutely tried to make the best of the closure and do as much as we can. Not only did we do construction, we tried to improve the grounds and work on projects that we could work on where we weren't impacting pathways or guest experience," said Gamoning.

Visitors ages 2 and up are required to wear a mask at the zoo while families are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

"Members do not need to reserve time for entry but we want to make sure that guest don't get left out and aren't able to enter if we're sold out or high traffic on the weekend because we have a limited capacity," said Gamoning.

If you can't get out to the Chaffee Zoo, the zoo continues to offer virtual programming on its website.
