Fresno Mathnasium sees demand for math tutoring amid pandemic

The new owners of Fresno's Mathnasium are noticing the increased demand.
Mathnasium parent Norma Sullivan says she noticed her son struggling with math in elementary school.
"He had a teacher he struggled with, he couldn't pick up what he needed, so I started bringing him here since first grade," said Sullivan.
Three of her kids have now benefitted from extra learning help at Mathnasium Fresno.
"I think it's important," added Sullivan. "You've got to do what you do to get them where they need to be."
Amid the pandemic, the extra help is even more valuable
"It's harder for him to do online classes," said Sullivan, "There were many times he would do his homework here and he would understand his homework better."
Located in north Fresno, the math-only learning center offers one-on-one help for students K-12
"A lot of students had learning loss and we're helping them along," said owner Rick Castrapel, "Bringing them up to and above grade level."
Sessions can take place in person at the center or online.
"II get to see success out there every day," said Castrapel. "Each student has their own lesson plan and the students come in and they work on their individualized plan which teaches them where they're deficient."
The center is open Monday through Saturday. For details on availability and pricing, visit their website.