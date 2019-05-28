fatal crash

Friend of Tulare man killed in Oceano Dunes accident says he had 'kind soul'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare's Kristopher Mancebo has been identified as the man killed in an accident at Oceano Dunes late Sunday afternoon.

California State Parks officials say the 24-year-old was the driver of a sand car that flipped three times after experiencing a failure on its front end.

Mancebo was ejected and died. His passenger had minor injuries. Neither were wearing helmets.

Central Coast ABC affiliate KEYT reports this is the third death at the state park since April.

"Is this another example of how potentially dangerous it is out there?" a reporter asked. "No it's just he had a vehicle failure," a witness said. "Something came off his vehicle, just like losing a tire on a freeway."

A family friend of Mancebo was too emotional to go on camera but tells Action News everyone loved him.

He said he had a kind soul and would lend a hand to anyone, anytime. He had respect for family, loved kids, and was a hard worker.

The friend says although Mancebo didn't race vehicles competitively anymore, he worked on them and was still part of the local racing community.

On its Facebook page, Hanford's Keller Auto Speedway posted a photo of Mancebo, with condolences to his family and friends.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal crashaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News