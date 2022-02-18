business

Full Circle Brewing celebrates Black History Month with event, unique beer

Full Circle Brewing celebrates Black History Month with unique beer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Locally brewed beer is crafted and poured from Full Circle Brewing in downtown Fresno.

The brewery is known for its flavors and also has a unique background.

"Believe it or not, there's about 9,000 breweries in the United States, and only about one percent are black-owned, and many of them are fairly small. So we're really part of a handful of full production breweries," said Arthur Moye, Full Circle Brewing CEO.

The former accountant pursued his hobby when he bought the business in 2016.

It has grown 5,000 percent since then.

"We never put ourselves out there as a black-owned brewery. People started saying this is rarer than you think. You need to say it. I started connecting with other breweries and people who are down for social justice and the cause and said you need to be more vocal about it. So now that's part of the mission as well," Moye said.

Full Circle has created a unique four-pack of beer called the Trailblazer pack with diverse breweries to bring awareness and celebrate Black History Month.

"One of those is actually nappy roots out of Atlanta, Georgia. They just open their own brewery. They're a rap group which is really cool. We've got Declaim out of Southern California, which is another southern California rapper. And another black brewery owner, Hops TO, and Benny have collaborated. And we have a local living legend Aesop," Moye said.

On Saturday, Full Circle will host a Black History Month event to bring the community together.

"We're going to have a vendor fair featuring black-owned vendors. We're also gonna have a rib cook-off and several barbecue and soul food places out here," Moye said.

While Full Circle has grown, Moye hopes to inspire and help others minority businesses in a non-traditional field.

You can try this diverse beer and listen to live music at the Black History Month Trailblazer event. It takes place Saturday at Full Circle Brewing starting 12 pm.

