Gap hiring 400 employees for Fresno fulfillment center

This undated image shows a photo of a Gap Inc. store in San Francisco, California. (KGO-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gap, Inc is gearing up for the holiday season and looking to hire 400 employees for its Fresno fulfillment center.

The company says they're preparing for a surge in online shopping and need employees for several positions, including packers, merchandise assemblers and shipment preparers.

Company officials say holiday employees will be able to choose their preferred number of hours and at what time of day they would like to work.

Gap said their starting rates have also increased by one dollar for all new full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

The company will hold virtual interviews. Any interested applicants can fill out an application by clicking here.
