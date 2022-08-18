Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss children's mental health in Fresno County

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Fresno County Thursday outlining new efforts to support the mental health of kids across California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Fresno County Thursday outlining new efforts to support the mental health of kids across California.

This comes as students are returning to class.

The governor's office says youth nationwide are reporting increased symptoms of depression and anxiety at record rates.

There is also concern about rising suicide rates.

The governor will be in Fresno County at about 11 am.

The location has not yet been announced.

