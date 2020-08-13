politics

Gavin's Law: Bill that would stiffen penalty for hit-and-run drivers doesn't pass into law

The legislation was introduced after the death of Clovis Unified administrator, Gavin Gladding, who was hit and killed while running.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A state assembly bill that would have stiffened the penalty for hit-and-run drivers will not be moving forward this year.

Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) was the first to carry the legislation after the death of a beloved Clovis Unified administrator, who was hit and killed while running.

Gavin Gladding died near Friant Road and Copper in 2018.

The driver, Rogelio Maravilla, left the scene but was later found and arrested.

RELATED: Family fighting for Gavin's Law seeing progress with another hurdle cleared

He was sentenced to three years, but with time credits, he served just 13 months in custody.

The law would have made the punishment for leaving the scene of a deadly crash up to six years in prison, instead of the current four.

"In the six years I have been here, I don't think I have been more disappointed and frankly kind of brokenhearted over this," Assm. Patterson said.

RELATED: Gavin's Law hits road bump, but has second chance coming soon

Even though Patterson said members of the senate's public safety committee recognized the loophole, it fell one vote short of making it through.

Patterson plans to meet with the Gladding family sometime soon to decide whether they will go through the long process next year of trying to get the bill to pass again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshit and runcalifornia state assemblypoliticscaliforniahit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Gov. Newsom says Californians are still not minimizing mixing
Questions and answers about the 2020 census
Pres. Trump, politicians react to Joe Biden's VP pick
Local leaders say they're pleased after Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
Man severely burned in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County
Firefighters working to contain ammonia leak at Orosi business
Fast-moving brush fire in Southern California chars 10,500 acres
Fresno Unified board votes to extend trustee Terry Slatic's censure
35-year-old man drowns in Lake Kaweah
Clovis police officer helps rescue people trapped inside burning building
Show More
Breonna Taylor case: Family meets with Kentucky attorney general
Central California coronavirus cases
Fewer than 1M sought jobless aid for 1st time in 20 weeks
Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS
How to make the most of extra stimulus check cash
More TOP STORIES News