FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A state assembly bill that would have stiffened the penalty for hit-and-run drivers will not be moving forward this year.
Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) was the first to carry the legislation after the death of a beloved Clovis Unified administrator, who was hit and killed while running.
Gavin Gladding died near Friant Road and Copper in 2018.
The driver, Rogelio Maravilla, left the scene but was later found and arrested.
RELATED: Family fighting for Gavin's Law seeing progress with another hurdle cleared
He was sentenced to three years, but with time credits, he served just 13 months in custody.
The law would have made the punishment for leaving the scene of a deadly crash up to six years in prison, instead of the current four.
"In the six years I have been here, I don't think I have been more disappointed and frankly kind of brokenhearted over this," Assm. Patterson said.
RELATED: Gavin's Law hits road bump, but has second chance coming soon
Even though Patterson said members of the senate's public safety committee recognized the loophole, it fell one vote short of making it through.
Patterson plans to meet with the Gladding family sometime soon to decide whether they will go through the long process next year of trying to get the bill to pass again.
Gavin's Law: Bill that would stiffen penalty for hit-and-run drivers doesn't pass into law
The legislation was introduced after the death of Clovis Unified administrator, Gavin Gladding, who was hit and killed while running.
POLITICS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More