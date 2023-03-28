Gavin's Law once again headed to state senate

The bill would increase penalties for drivers in fatal hit-and-run crashes from the current maximum of four years to six years in prison.

It's named in memory of Clovis Unified educator Gavin Gladding, who was hit and killed while jogging in September of 2018.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bill to increase penalties for fatal hit-and-run drivers is once again moving through the state assembly.

The public safety committee voted to advance Gavin's Law at a hearing in Sacramento Monday morning.

The bill would increase the maximum prison sentence from four to six years for drivers who flee the scene of deadly crashes.

The driver was sentenced to three years, but with time credits, he served only 13 months.

Gavin's Law has previously passed in the state assembly twice but failed in the state senate.

Gladding's mother testified in support of the bill.

Fresno Street Eats organizer Mike Oz also spoke -- his sister was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland in February of 2021.