FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of Friant Road in Fresno County will now be dedicated in memory of Gavin Gladding.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the motion Tuesday morning.

It will designate a portion of the roadway from the intersection of Willow Avenue south to the Fresno City limits in his honor.

Back in 2018, the beloved Fort Washington vice principal was killed in a hit-and-run accident while jogging near Friant and Old Friant road.