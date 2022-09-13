Coming-of-age docu-series, 'The Come Up,' follows 6 young adults chasing big dreams in NYC

"The Come Up" is made up of a diverse group of Gen Z artistic types pursuing their dreams in NYC.

If you could pursue your dreams on the streets of New York City as a young adult, would you?

If you could pursue your dreams on the streets of New York City as a young adult, would you?

That's exactly what six young creatives in their early 20s chase in the new docu-glimpse series, "The Come Up."

The cast is made up of a diverse group of Gen Z artistic types as they navigate romantic relationships, their artistic practices and friendships in iconic downtown New York City. The series includes: Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore, and Sophia Wilson.

"It's weird because we are 24, 23. We are still kids to an extent but also adults," said Abijako.

This coming-of-age story follows the cast during their individual journeys into modeling, fashion design, photography, acting and nightlife organizing. But there's also tears, heartache and disappointment along the way.

"These are our actual lives," said Casablancas. "We are putting our lives on the line for the things that we believe in. So when it comes to matters of the heart or matters of your career... I feel like we are really putting everything into it."

"The Come Up" premieres Sept. 13 on Freeform and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

