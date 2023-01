Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park closed amid weather conditions

Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park remains closed due to recent rock and mudslides.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park remains closed due to recent rock and mudslides.

The park announced the closure Sunday morning.

Slides continued to move throughout the day, making it too risky for crews to clear.

Officials will continue to monitor the highway and will reopen it when it's safe to do so.

Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park is currently open, with tire chains or cables required.