George Floyd

Valley artist paints mural of George Floyd in downtown Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With his spray paint on hand, Omar 'Super' Huerta is standing up to injustice through art.

He's putting the finishing touches on his latest piece, a mural showing the faces of George Floyd, Gabriel Fernandez, and a nurse on the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I personally paint. I didn't get the chance to protest. I wanted to do it my way with what I have to offer," he says.

The mural caught the eye of dozens on Tuesday who stopped by to see the painting tucked behind Le Kebab Maison off Fulton street.

For Arielle Jones, the sight was a place to process.

The latest artwork is one of six that will be painted around Fresno as part of the Lift Every Voice mural tour.

Those who stopped by hope the mural will keep people talking.

A crowd holding candles gathered around the finished painting for a vigil, praying for peace as the sun set over downtown Fresno.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno downtownprotestrace relationsfresnogeorge floydmural arts
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
A look at Trump's executive order to improve policing
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Air Force sergeant charged in killing of federal officer
Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years: U of C poll
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central Valley "left behind" on federal COVID contracts
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Fresno Co. wants recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood, plasma
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Fire sees rise in calls this year
Fight involving 40 people ends in gunfire outside northeast Fresno store
Fresno, Tulare among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning
Show More
Fresno residents call for more funding for parks, community centers
As Porterville waits for new library, city looks to bring library services to streets
State legislature approves funding for UC medical school in the Valley
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 deaths in 2018 Camp Fire
60 firefighters battle grass fire near Palm and Nees in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News