Valley artist paints mural of George Floyd in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With his spray paint on hand, Omar 'Super' Huerta is standing up to injustice through art.He's putting the finishing touches on his latest piece, a mural showing the faces of George Floyd, Gabriel Fernandez, and a nurse on the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic."I personally paint. I didn't get the chance to protest. I wanted to do it my way with what I have to offer," he says.The mural caught the eye of dozens on Tuesday who stopped by to see the painting tucked behind Le Kebab Maison off Fulton street.For Arielle Jones, the sight was a place to process.The latest artwork is one of six that will be painted around Fresno as part of the Lift Every Voice mural tour.Those who stopped by hope the mural will keep people talking.A crowd holding candles gathered around the finished painting for a vigil, praying for peace as the sun set over downtown Fresno.