Remembering the victims of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting on 1-year anniversary of tragedy

The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Gilroy resident Santino William Legan, opened fire on the crowds during the last day of the festival. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Three innocent people were killed -- 25-year-old Trevor Irby, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 6-year-old Stephen Romero.
A memorial now marks the site of the shooting, with three large stones situated at the base honoring Trevor, Keyla and Stephen, surrounded by a fence with 17 posts, one for each of the people hurt.
Tonight, the Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center plans to hold a tribute, which will be live streamed online. They invite people to put a #gilroystrong sign in the windows of homes and businesses to show support.
Remembering the Victims:
Stephen Romero:
The 6-year-old was at the annual food festival with his mother and grandmother, who were both hospitalized.
Stephen's grandmother, Marivel Romero, remembers him as an all-around good kid who was loved by everybody.
Keyla Salazar:
The bright, young 13-year-old would've celebrated her 14th birthday one week from the shooting. Strong, smart, beautiful, and vibrant were just a few words family and friends used to describe Keyla.
She was described by many as "Sunshine." She's a young woman who family said spent the morning of the shooting cleaning and completing chores to convince her parents to buy her a puppy.
Family members said she was the first to stand up when she heard gunfire. They said she turned to look for family, that's when she was shot.
Trevor Irby
According to his parents, 25-year-old Trevor had many dreams, including to become a father one day. His girlfriend Sarah, who he considered his fiancéé, was with him during the shooting and escaped.
When asked how they want Trevor to remembered, Tammy answered, "I want people to remember Trevor as the kindest person you'll ever find. He would never hurt anybody."
"The last thing I said to Trevor was, 'Trevor I love you,'" said Tammy Williams said. "He said, 'Mom I love you. I'm having a good time, I'll call you tomorrow.' Well, my call tomorrow never came. That call for me was getting in the plane to bring him home and bury him."
The call came from an officer instead, telling her that her son had been killed.
Trevor's father describes Irby as his best friend and the perfect son.
Trevor's brother died 26 years ago and his grandfather died one month before the Gilroy shooting.