Society

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

The 87-year-old Ginsburg says she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease," she said. "I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyruth bader ginsburginstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD to announce if schools will reopen this fall today
Fresno shootings up 71% since April, says police chief
Local school districts await Gov. Newsom's decision on reopening of campuses
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools by Friday, sources say
Man wanted for sexually assaulting 7-year-old multiple times in Hanford
Central California coronavirus cases
Police chase ends in southwest Fresno hit-and-run, authorities looking for suspect
Show More
Police searching for 3 suspects who stole cash from northwest Fresno ATM
Clovis Unified gives more details on reopening schools this fall
Free drive-up COVID-19 testing to be offered in southeast Fresno this weekend
Valley Air District monitoring Mineral Fire's impact on air quality
Storage shed lost after fire in Visalia, no injuries reported
More TOP STORIES News