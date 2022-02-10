How to get your hands on Girl Scout cookies this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Supply chain issues impacting Girl Scout cookies are no match for the Girl Scouts Central California South.Just ask sisters Maggie and Claire of Troop 3339."We are still going to get you your cookies, people," Claire said. "You're not going to be left out."Claire has been a girl scout for five years and is showing her sister, Maggie, the ropes."You have to actually go up to people to ask and not just stand back and let other people do the work," she said.This year's new cookie, the adventureful, is brownie-inspired with caramel flavored creme topped with sea salt.This year's other best sellers include peanut butter patties, caramel delights and thin mints.If you want to have the cookies delivered to you, you can through DoorDash."Consumers have the opportunity to utilize DoorDash starting on the 20th, so any Walmart or Sam's Clubs booths will be able to participate in the door dash opportunity," says Ashley Vorhees.The entrepreneurship program helps shape the leaders of tomorrow."They're learning about ethics, they're learning about money management, things that are incredibly important," Vorhees said. "Not only in a personal life but obviously, as they look to run our future businesses."Girl Scouts Central California South is comprised of troops from Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.They had more than 600,000 packages for last weekend's mega drop.Cookie booth sales start February 11 but if you can't wait, you can order online.