Fresno mom creates at-home travel membership program

"Global Glory Chasers is a new membership program our family started, and really what it's about is reaching families and individuals who maybe have an interest in cultures of the world but can't travel," said Dorina Lazo Gilmore-Young.
Lazo Gilmore-Young, her three girls and her family started the program during the pandemic.
"We developed this so that each moment we are exploring a country and a culture together. It actually came out of a pain point with the pandemic because our family had several trips we had planned, and we actually had to cancel them because of what was going on in the world," Lazo Gilmore-Young said.
Her daughters help film, edit and create the monthly plans with their mom.
In May, they honored Asian culture and featured the Philippines.
Lazo Gilmore-Young is also an author and created the children's book Cora Cooks Pancit.
In June, the family dives Into Italy.
Her daughter Zayla says she enjoys the cultural lessons.
"Probably cooking with my family and watching all the movies," said Zayla Gilmore.
The family hopes this will help spark curiosity. The kit offers recipes, lessons and more about different countries.
The month-to-month membership is about $13. They've partnered with Browniticity, an organization that teaches racial education.
Lazo Gilmore-Young says she hopes these lessons will show we have much in common.
"Part of my heart was this and part of being a 'global glory chaser' is really to see that every country and every culture has their own glory-something to be celebrated. I come from a faith background, so that means for me, something that God created in there," Lazo Gilmore-Young said.