'America the Beautiful': Meet the hero lifeguards of Rehoboth Beach

As a part of "GMA's new series, "50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful," we have a look at a beach in Delaware, where lifeguards are working to keep swimmers safe.

As a part of "GMA's new series, "50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful," we have a look at a beach in Delaware, where lifeguards are working to keep swimmers safe.

As a part of "GMA's new series, "50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful," we have a look at a beach in Delaware, where lifeguards are working to keep swimmers safe.

As a part of "GMA's new series, "50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful," we have a look at a beach in Delaware, where lifeguards are working to keep swimmers safe.

In honor of its 50th anniversary and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, "Good Morning America" is launching a new yearlong series, "50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful."

Each week, a "GMA" anchor or correspondent will visit a new state, following the order in which they joined the United States, to spotlight a local changemaker and showcase the state's unique culture, history, traditions and landmarks.

The journey kicked off in Delaware, the first state to be admitted to the U.S., where chief meteorologist Ginger Zee featured the heroic lifeguards of Rehoboth Beach, who are keeping the community safe all summer long.

"I can't think of a better way to kick off this journey than in Delaware, our very first state," Zee said. "Meeting the Rehoboth Beach lifeguards and seeing their commitment to community and safety perfectly captures the spirit of what this series is all about, especially ahead of Fourth of July weekend."

"50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful" will feature stories from across the U.S. through July 2026.

Check back each week to see which state is celebrated next!

