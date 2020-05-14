VIDEO: Herd of goats roam streets of Northern California neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- It's the great goat getaway!Video shows a tribe of goats roaming the streets of a neighborhood in San Jose on Tuesday evening.A resident told our sister-station KGO-TV, the goats broke through a fence and just wandered the residential streets. Some of them stopped to grab some "snacks," munching on neighbor's plants.A few neighbors did their best to herd them but were clearly outnumbered.