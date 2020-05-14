animal

VIDEO: Herd of goats roam streets of Northern California neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- It's the great goat getaway!

Video shows a tribe of goats roaming the streets of a neighborhood in San Jose on Tuesday evening.

A resident told our sister-station KGO-TV, the goats broke through a fence and just wandered the residential streets. Some of them stopped to grab some "snacks," munching on neighbor's plants.

A few neighbors did their best to herd them but were clearly outnumbered.

