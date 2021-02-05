Golden State Killer

Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, transferred to Corcoran prison protective housing unit

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said DeAngelo was transferred on January 26.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned that convicted serial murderer and rapist, Joseph James DeAngelo, also widely known as the Golden State Killer, was transferred to the Protective Housing Unit at the California State Prison in Corcoran last week.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said DeAngelo was transferred on January 26. It wasn't immediately clear why DeAngelo was moved.

RELATED: How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades

The Protective House Unit is used to place inmates "whose safety would be endangered by general population housing," officials added. Inmates with high notoriety and whose cases have increased public interest are housed within the unit.



In June 2020, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to thirteen counts of kidnapping to commit rape, and thirteen murders, including the killing of Claude Snelling in Visalia almost 45 years ago.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August.

RELATED: Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacorcorangolden state killercorcoranvisaliaprisoncalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole
Golden State Killer victims continue impact statements in Sacramento
Golden State Killer victims describe pain, perseverance ahead of Friday sentencing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Detectives say Fresno man sexually abused 12-year-old for months with her mother's help
Fresno pleads with President Biden for more COVID vaccine
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Merced
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 cars while trying to run across Highway 99 in Tulare
Show More
Senate approves budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
Bill introduced to reopen CA theme parks faster
Fresno man accused of raping 15-year-old Parlier girl, human trafficking
Dianne Durham, first Black US women's gymnastics champion, dies
Fresno Unified, Central Unified to continue with remote learning for now
More TOP STORIES News