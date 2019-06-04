Good Samaritan pulls man out of Southeast Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after a Good Samaritan pulled him out of a Southeast Fresno canal Tuesday morning, police say.Officers say the passerby spotted the man in the canal near McKinley and Chestnut.They say the citizen pulled the man out of the water and firefighters began CPR.The man was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.