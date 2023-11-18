Good Sports: Clovis North High School golfing standout Finn McCall

17-year-old Clovis North High School junior Finn McCall started getting serious about golf in the 8th grade, ditching his bat for a club.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every two years the Ryder Cup takes the world of golf by storm.

A head-to-head competition between the United States and Europe for golf supremacy.

A format so good, high school coaches in the Central Section decided to create a tournament of their own.

"Hey I have this idea of getting our best golfers from the Central Valley and playing against the best golfers from the Central Coast, what do you think?" Clovis North Broncos head golf coach Jed Noonkester said,

In just its second year, the McNeil Cup is in the hands of the valley for the first time after a dominant seven point victory over the coast.

One of those valley stars is Clovis North High School junior Finn Mccall.

"Finn is a self-motivated young man and the ultimate competitor," Noonkester said.

The 17-year-old started getting serious about the game in the 8th grade. Ditching his bat for a club.

"You know what I'm sick of playing baseball, I'm going to play golf," McCall said. "Can't really blame anything on anybody else but yourself. You're the only one it's you and the golf course."

A course he's starting to master.

"Took player of the year as a sophomore," Noonkester said.

Named TRAC player of the year last season, McCall has already racked up two all-league honors.

Using a former teammate as motivation. After watching former Clovis North standout Aidan Tran take his game to the D-1 level.

"Where's he's going, Georgia Tech, is awesome. I feel like I could do that," McCall said.

McCall set his eyes on the same goal.

"He (McCall) looks at golf in all different facets. Whether it's how he takes care of his body, what he's putting into his body," Noonkester said.

Hitting the gym every week with a nightly workout that consists of.

"100 pullups, 200 pushes and 300 body squats," McCall said.

"I gave him speed sticks a couple years ago and I never saw them again," Noonkester said.

"I've gained a lot of distance with my driver and that's made the golf course a lot shorter. Made it a lot easier," McCall said.

McCall also gained attention from some of the top college programs in the country. Getting offers from Cal, Stanford and Arizona.

"To choose a place that was a good fit for him, and not what others thought would be a good fit for him," Noonkester said.

Tuscon became destination number one with McCall verbally committing to the Wildcats earlier this month.

"I really had a great relationship with the coach and that's what set everything else apart," McCall said.

But McCall is already thinking about the top level.

"I would love to play professional golf," McCall.

A goal he's dead-set on getting to.

