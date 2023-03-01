Suspect in Goshen murders now facing federal charges

A suspect arrested in connection to the Goshen murders that killed six members of the Parraz family is now facing federal charges.

Agents returned fire, hitting Uriarte.

35-year-old Angel Uriarte has been charged with assault on a federal officer involving a weapon, discharging a firearm in relation to a crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

ATF agents say Uriarte opened fire during a standoff, which ended with his arrest.

Agents returned fire, hitting Uriarte and hospitalizing him.

He recovered and pleaded not guilty to the Goshen killings, along with Noah Beard, the second suspect connected to the murders.

Both are due back in court next month.