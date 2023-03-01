WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect in Goshen murders now facing federal charges

ATF agents say Uriarte opened fire during a standoff, which ended with his arrest. Agents returned fire, hitting Uriarte.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 3:36PM
Suspect in Goshen murders now facing federal charges
EMBED <>More Videos

A suspect arrested in connection to the Goshen murders that killed six members of the Parraz family is now facing federal charges.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect arrested in connection to the Goshen murders that killed six members of the Parraz family is now facing federal charges.

35-year-old Angel Uriarte has been charged with assault on a federal officer involving a weapon, discharging a firearm in relation to a crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

ATF agents say Uriarte opened fire during a standoff, which ended with his arrest.

RELATED: Court documents reveal past feud between Goshen shooting suspect, victim's family

Agents returned fire, hitting Uriarte and hospitalizing him.

He recovered and pleaded not guilty to the Goshen killings, along with Noah Beard, the second suspect connected to the murders.

Both are due back in court next month.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
GOSHEN HOMICIDE
Watch Live
ON NOW