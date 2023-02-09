Court documents reveal past feud between Goshen shooting suspect, victim's family

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The court cases are just beginning for two men accused of killing six family members at a home in Goshen.

The arraignment for one of the suspects, Angel Uriarte, was continued on Wednesday, but court documents revealed more details from his past arrest.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux confirmed the victims' family and the suspects are in rival gangs, but he also said a specific motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Action News obtained court documents showing a past feud involving suspect Angel Uriarte and the Parraz family.

In 2014, Uriarte was arrested for shooting at the girlfriend of Eladio Parraz.

It happened in this area of Betty Drive in Goshen, which was the site of the Wooden Shoe RV Park and Campground at the time.

In the report, Parraz told deputies that his family had an "extensive history and feud" with Uriarte.

He goes on to say that he did not involve himself with the feud any longer but knew that his nephew and Uriarte did not get along.

Parraz also said his girlfriend was getting out of his nephew's car when shots were fired.

He said he felt whoever shot at his girlfriend was looking for his nephew.

After multiple witness interviews, Uriarte was arrested and booked into jail.

He pleaded no contest to assault with a firearm and a gang enhancement and served 5 years of a 7 year prison sentence.

On the night of the massacre, Sheriff Boudreaux says Uriarte went straight for Eladio.

"We believe that Eladio Parraz was killed first. He was shot in the torso and in the leg. Marcos Parraz we believe was shot second. He was shot in the head. Third was Jennifer. She was asleep. Shot in the head. We believe that she was shot in her sleep. Fourth was Rosa Parraz. She was found kneeling and was shot in the head. We believe that she was getting out of her bed to check on what was happening," said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Investigators believe 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her baby Nycholas were shot last by Noah Beard while trying to escape.

The home now tainted with tragedy and heartache for the Parraz family is also only blocks away from the home where Uriarte lived at the time of his arrest in 2014.

Uriarte is still in custody under medical care after being shot during an altercation with an ATF Agent before being arrested last week.

The court is taking his case day by day.

Beard pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and is set to be back in court next week.