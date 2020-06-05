gavin newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom to hold press conference on racism in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference at noon Friday on racism and system injustice in California.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here at 12 pm.

The governor has been meeting with "community, faith and youth leaders, small business owners and elected officials," according to his press office, and will be discussing "how we move forward as a state."

RELATED: Gov. Newsom speaks about demonstrations across CA following death of George Floyd

We last heard from Gov. Newsom on Monday, when he spoke emotionally about the need for action to fight systemic racism in California.

"So often we try to meet the moment with rhetoric. We feign resolve, we make a point to assert a new paradigm. And yet, over and over and over and over again we don't meet that next moment," Newsom said from a church in south Sacramento.

RELATED: Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism following the death of George Floyd

He went on to say, "We have to own up to some very difficult things. The black community is not responsible for what's happening in this country right now, we are. We are, our institutions over and over again, we are responsible we are accountable to this moment."

The latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
