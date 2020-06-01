FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the demonstrations taking place across the state while addressing the state's response to COVID-19.
The governor's address comes after days of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Curfews were issued for dozens of cities after violence erupted, mainly in Northern and Southern California.
Several state offices were also ordered to close.
Several state offices were also ordered to close
RELATED: Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest
Fears of the coronavirus spreading have also grown as large crowds gather to protest.
Last week, the governor said 48 out of the 58 counties in the state are in Phase 3 of reopening, which allows businesses with a higher risk of spreading the virus to open with safety guidelines provided by the state.
But so far, only guidance for hair salons, barbershops and churches have been released by state health officials.
The governor will speak at 12 p.m. on Monday. You can watch his address here on abc30.com.
Gov. Newsom to speak about demonstrations across CA following death of George Floyd
The governor's address comes after days of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News