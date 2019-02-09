Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception

RICHBORO, Pa. --
A newlywed man is now facing a list of charges in Bucks County for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager at his own wedding.

31-year-old Matthew Aimers, from Willingboro, was arrested this past Wednesday following a violent and chaotic ordeal in Richboro last November.

Police say Aimers approached a teenage employee of the Northampton County Club during his reception and propositioned her for sex.

When she refused, police say he followed her into a bathroom and assaulted her.

Aimers then allegedly started fighting several other people and verbally assaulting police.

He's now charged with indecent assault and imprisonment of a minor.
