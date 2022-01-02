Arts & Entertainment

Special behind-the-scenes look at powerful casting in Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

EMBED <>More Videos

Behind-the-scenes look at powerful casting in 'Nightmare Alley'

In the new dramatic thriller "Nightmare Alley," director, writer and producer Guillermo del Toro brings together a top-grade cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett.

"When you cast, you are assembling an orchestra. The films are a symphony and each actor is a precise instrument. Each of them brought a dynamic, so it was really quite a banquet of different techniques, realities and chemistries," said the two-time Oscar winner for "The Shape of Water."

"It's like the '27 Yankees, man. It's murderer's row," said Ron Perlman, who comes out in the film alongside who he dubbed his "heroes."

Getting all those actors together creates something special on set, said Cooper.

"All these incredible actors...that's a lot of energy and when you have that much energy, magic can happen."

EMBED More News Videos

Director, writer and producer Guillermo del Toro is the man behind the new dramatic thriller, "Nightmare Alley." The new film from the two-time Oscar winner is shaping up to be another buzzed about Oscar contender, with this "Nightmare" featuring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.



Set in the late 1930s, Cooper plays Stan, a man who shows up one day and joins the carnival world, soon realizing it could change his world.

"The key to this movie is Bradley. I cannot imagine doing the movie without him as a partner, and by a partner I mean, not just as an actor, director. We were dealing with a guy that understood the whole movie. He held it in his head," said del Toro.

"There are a lot of firsts for me in this movie as an actor, things... that I was always terrified to do. I don't think I've ever been so vulnerable," Cooper said.

Cooper plays opposite three acting powerhouses in Blanchett, Collette and Mara. Del Toro said those three female figures illuminate the "darkness" that is Stan.

"Everyone of us kept mining each scene we were in...and you don't know what's going to work or not, but it's all about the effort. This one was for the love of the game, period," Cooper said.

"Nightmare Alley" is rated R and now in theaters.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcasting newsmovieactorbehind the scenes
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UPDATE: Fresno police shoot wanted suspect accused of stabbing K9
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
2 Clovis men killed in separate crashes in Fresno County
Fresno police 'disengage' after 8-hour long standoff with suspect
California's new composting law in effect
Crews battle fire in central Fresno home, residents safe
Valley native Jalen Green gives his own shoe to excited fan in stands
Show More
Passengers at Fresno airport frustrated by flight delays, cancelations
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News