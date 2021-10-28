List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California

Thursday, October 28

Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year.Here's a list of events happening around the region:The Dream Center - 1730 W Walnut Avenue, Suite B, Visalia, CA4 pm to 6 pmTulare County Office of Education Foster Youth Services presents a drive-thru trunk or treat event. COVID-19 and flu shots will also be available.Fresno City College - Parking Lot E off McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA6 pm to 8 pmEveryone is encouraged to wear costumes to this fun family event. Admission is free and so is the candy! Kids will experience friendly faces, spooky surprises and delectable delights. Decorated pumpkins from the annual pumpkin decorating contest will also be on display. Drivers need to enter the campus from Weldon and Blackstone avenues and follow the campus drive to Parking Lot E (by the railroad tracks on McKinley). Cars will exit at McKinley and Van Ness avenues.The Fall Carnival has been an annual event since the late 1990s, with the exception of last year due to the pandemic. It is organized by the Fresno City College Student Activities Office to provide a safe and secure environment for local children to go trick or treating.Galaxy Theatre - 631 N Indiana Street, Porterville, CA1 pm to 5 pmFree event! Costume parade at 4 pm. Prizes for best costume, trick or treating and take-home crafts and more.W 22nd Street, Merced, CA10 am to 2 pmDo you have a car you love to show off? Merced Police Department First Annual Car show is October 30th! Come join us! Show your car and enjoy great food. All proceeds benefit Applegate Park Zoo. Check out our food vendors on Instagram @stevens_smokehouse @_ricos_tacos_y_mariscos_Arte Americas - 1630 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno, CA11 am to 6 pmA family-friendly Dia de Muertos celebration at Arte Americas. Tickets provide entrance to our Altares Exhibition along with access to art and cultural vendors and performances by local musicians and folkloric dance groups. A special recognition of Chief Paco Balderrama and an appearance by Lety La Catrina de Visalia. Purchase tickets at www.arteamericas.org/event-directory/Atwater Police Department - 750 Bellevue Road, Atwater, CA5 pm to 8 pmActivities and family fun with police and fire. We are excited to team up with the Atwater Fire Department for a family fun event at the Police Department. The event will take place in the front public parking lot (750 Bellevue Road) on Halloween.Huron Police Department - 17051 12th Street, Huron, CA4 pm to 6 pmThe Huron Police Department would like to invite everyone to our 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Event. Please join us on Sunday October 31st for this event where the community will be able to interact with our staff. There will be music, candy, food, and more! This event is made possible by the joint effort of not only our staff but as well as from the support of our local businesses. We would like for this event to bring our small community together for a night of fun & games!3105 Locan Ave Clovis, CA 936195:30pm - 7:30 pmBounce houses, food trucks, lots of candy! Dress up and bring the family out for an evening of FUN!