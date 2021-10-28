events

List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California

Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year.

Here's a list of events happening around the region:

Thursday, October 28



Visalia Trunk or Treat
LOCATION: The Dream Center - 1730 W Walnut Avenue, Suite B, Visalia, CA
TIME: 4 pm to 6 pm
EVENT INFO: Tulare County Office of Education Foster Youth Services presents a drive-thru trunk or treat event. COVID-19 and flu shots will also be available.

Friday, October 29



Fresno City's 2021 Drive Thru Fall Carnival
LOCATION: Fresno City College - Parking Lot E off McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA
TIME: 6 pm to 8 pm
EVENT INFO: Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes to this fun family event. Admission is free and so is the candy! Kids will experience friendly faces, spooky surprises and delectable delights. Decorated pumpkins from the annual pumpkin decorating contest will also be on display. Drivers need to enter the campus from Weldon and Blackstone avenues and follow the campus drive to Parking Lot E (by the railroad tracks on McKinley). Cars will exit at McKinley and Van Ness avenues.The Fall Carnival has been an annual event since the late 1990s, with the exception of last year due to the pandemic. It is organized by the Fresno City College Student Activities Office to provide a safe and secure environment for local children to go trick or treating.

Saturday, October 30



Porterville Trunk or Treat
LOCATION: Galaxy Theatre - 631 N Indiana Street, Porterville, CA
TIME: 1 pm to 5 pm

EVENT INFO: Free event! Costume parade at 4 pm. Prizes for best costume, trick or treating and take-home crafts and more.

Car Show x Trunk or Treat
LOCATION: W 22nd Street, Merced, CA
TIME: 10 am to 2 pm
EVENT INFO: Do you have a car you love to show off? Merced Police Department First Annual Car show is October 30th! Come join us! Show your car and enjoy great food. All proceeds benefit Applegate Park Zoo. Check out our food vendors on Instagram @stevens_smokehouse @_ricos_tacos_y_mariscos_

Cala Gala Dia de los Muertos
LOCATION: Arte Americas - 1630 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno, CA
TIME: 11 am to 6 pm
EVENT INFO: A family-friendly Dia de Muertos celebration at Arte Americas. Tickets provide entrance to our Altares Exhibition along with access to art and cultural vendors and performances by local musicians and folkloric dance groups. A special recognition of Chief Paco Balderrama and an appearance by Lety La Catrina de Visalia. Purchase tickets at www.arteamericas.org/event-directory/

Sunday, October 31



Atwater Trunk or Treat
LOCATION: Atwater Police Department - 750 Bellevue Road, Atwater, CA
TIME: 5 pm to 8 pm
EVENT INFO: Activities and family fun with police and fire. We are excited to team up with the Atwater Fire Department for a family fun event at the Police Department. The event will take place in the front public parking lot (750 Bellevue Road) on Halloween.

Huron Trunk or Treat
LOCATION: Huron Police Department - 17051 12th Street, Huron, CA
TIME: 4 pm to 6 pm
EVENT INFO: The Huron Police Department would like to invite everyone to our 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Event. Please join us on Sunday October 31st for this event where the community will be able to interact with our staff. There will be music, candy, food, and more! This event is made possible by the joint effort of not only our staff but as well as from the support of our local businesses. We would like for this event to bring our small community together for a night of fun & games!

Sonrise Church Trunk or Treat
LOCATION: 3105 Locan Ave Clovis, CA 93619
TIME: 5:30pm - 7:30 pm
EVENT INFO: Bounce houses, food trucks, lots of candy! Dress up and bring the family out for an evening of FUN!
