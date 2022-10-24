List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California

Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year.

Here's a list of events happening around the region:

FRESNO COUNTY

Tuesday, October 25

Sunnyside Regional Library Halloween Party

LOCATION: Sunnyside Regional Library - 5566 East Kings Canyon

TIME: 6 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Halloween Party at the Sunnyside Library! Bring the kids for special Halloween games and crafts. Wear a costume and join the fun!

Tuesday, October 25

Spooktacular Costume Contest

LOCATION: River Park

TIME: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

EVENT INFO: GUESS THE WEIGHT & WIN THE GIANT PUMPKIN! Come dressed in your costume and snap a photo of yourself at the @riverparkfarmersmarket, send the photo to us via Instagram or Facebook. Post on your page and tag us along with 3 friends for a chance to win a bike. This is an event for the family. Come celebrate the holiday at River Park and shop our local Farm 2 Table fresh produce, fruits, raw honey, microgreens, strawberries, grapes and so much more!

Thursday, October 27 - Saturday, October 29

ZooBoo

LOCATION: Fresno Chaffee Zoo - 894 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA

TIME: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Join us for our annual ZooBoo celebration! Guests of all ages can come to the Zoo and celebrate the fall season. This year's ZooBoo will feature NEW beautiful pumpkin art displays. There will also be activities, a mini-hay maze, fall photo ops, magic shows, presentations on bats, and of course, trick-or-treating. Ticket prices vary. Children 1 and under are free.

Friday, October 28 - Sunday, October 29

Clovis Haunted Trail

LOCATION: Clovis Trail, behind the parkway trails shopping center, northeast corner of Willow Avenue and Nees Avenue.

TIME: Varies

EVENT INFO: The Clovis Haunted Trail is scary, haunted, outdoor, walking experience designed to thrill those who love Halloween and all scary things. You can expect to hear eerie music, foggy trees and spooky lighting. Live zombies, creepy clowns, coffins and skeletons climbing about. Headstones, pumpkins, hay bales, witches and creepy dolls. Now is the time to walk with the dead or nearly dead. This is a fundraiser for kids. Cencal Youth Sports benefits from the event.

Friday, October 28

Big Brothers Big Sisters Trunk or Treat

LOCATION: 4047 North Fresno Street, Fresno, CA

TIME: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Join us for an evening full of fun! Decorated trunks, candy, and goodies to be given away! Costumes are encouraged.

Friday, October 28

FIRM's Annual Halloween Event

LOCATION: Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries - 1940 North Fresno Street, Fresno, CA

TIME: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Halloween is around the corner and FIRM is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat community event. All are welcome to join for a fun time filled with music, games, art & crafts and candies. Halloween is only once a year. Put on your best costume and come join FIRM.

Friday, October 28

Team Skream Haunted House

LOCATION: 9886 East Belmont Avenue, Sanger, CA

TIME: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Haunted attraction to benefit the Fresno Bully Rescue. This year's theme, AREA 10 TOP SECRET FACILITY. $15 per person for entry. TEAM SKREAM is a Traditional Home Haunting Charity and was created in 2012. Their team of Haunters have Haunt Experience from 2 to 23 years. TEAM SKREAM has earned donations for many Great Charites and Fresno Bully Rescue is excited to be their chosen charity for 2022! Please wear shoes, no sandals or high heels as attraction is located in a field.

Saturday, October 29

Pumpkin Carving Party

LOCATION: Full Circle Brewery - 712 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721

TIME: 2 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Our annual Pumpkin Carving Party returns! Music by: Dj Kalioner. Food, games, costume contest & more! Costumes are encouraged for this family & pet friendly event. Free entry. Pumpkin, carving kit and drink is $10.

Saturday, October 29

Sunshine's Farm Trunk or Treat

LOCATION: Sunshine's Farm - 284 South Temperance Avenue, Fresno, CA

TIME: 5 pm to 8 pm

EVENT INFO: Trunk or treat at the farm! Local vendors, food trucks, and candies! Free event!

Saturday, October 29

Kids Costume Party at The Pumpkin Patch

LOCATION: Sweet Thistle Farms - 5365 North Mendocino Avenue, Clovis, CA

TIME: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EVENT INFO: We will have trick or treating around the farm for kids in costumes.

Saturday, October 29

Vac Trunk or Treat Car Show

LOCATION: Valley Animal Center - 3934 North Hayston Avenue, Fresno, CA

TIME: 2 p.m.

EVENT INFO: In partnership with RavenMortem Hearse Club, Valley Animal Center hosts our second annual Trunk-or-Treat Car Show! Bring the family for spooky fun and safe trick-or-treating! Enjoy all the cool and spooky cars as well. There will be haunted houses with low entry fees, kids activities, costume contests, raffles, vendors, food trucks and more. FREE to the public, monetary donations welcomed! Pets allowed at owners' discretion but must be leashed at all times. Want to participate in the car show? $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Placement of your car(s) is first come, first serve!

Saturday, October 29

Fresno District 4 Fall Festival

LOCATION: Large Park - 3652 East Indianapolis Avenue, Fresno, CA

TIME: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Get ready to paint pumpkins and participate in our Costume Contest at the 2nd Annual Fall Fest! This year's Fall Fest is filled with fun activities for the family like a costume contest, pumpkin painting contest, face painting, free food, and drinks! Pumpkins are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, October 29

Clovis Halloween Spooktacular

LOCATION: Clovis Veterans Memorial District - 808 4th Street, Clovis, CA

TIME: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EVENT INFO: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District is up to some ghoulish fun as we present our annual Halloween Spooktacular. This family friendly outdoor event is free for the community and features some trick or treating, ghastly games, creepy crafts, and phantastic prizes! Our Veterans Service Organizations and Community Service Organizations come together to make this an afternoon of enjoyment. Costumes are encouraged but not required for all to attend. This event is free to the community, but we ask that you bring a can of food to be donated to the Salvation Army to feed local families this winter.

Huron Trunk or Treat

LOCATION: Huron Police Department - 17051 12th Street, Huron, CA

TIME: 4 pm to 6 pm

EVENT INFO: The Huron Police Department would like to invite everyone to our 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Event. Please join us on Sunday October 31st for this event where the community will be able to interact with our staff. There will be music, candy, food, and more! This event is made possible by the joint effort of not only our staff but as well as from the support of our local businesses. We would like for this event to bring our small community together for a night of fun & games!

Monday, October 31

Sanger Downtown Trunk or Treat

LOCATION: Downtown Sanger

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

EVENT INFO: The Nation's Christmas Tree City will be celebrating the Nightmare before Christmas Downtown Trunk or Treat! Join us on our 34th annual Downtown Halloween on October 31st. Meet Jack and Sally. Wear your costume.

Monday, October 31

Halloween Safe Night

LOCATION: Maxie L Parks Community Center - 1802 East California Avenue, Fresno, CA

TIME: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

EVENT INFO: It's baaack! After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Safe Night Out Halloween event in Southwest Fresno is returning. The epic evening for candy crawlers is coming back in full force with food, sweets, entertainment, and more! Everyone is invited to participate in the monstrous event. There will be haunted houses and mazes, a costume contest, a Trunk-or-Treat, and games. Plus, there will be free food while supplies last.

Monday, October 31

Del Rey Trunk or Treat

LOCATION: Del Rey Community Services District - 10649 East Morro Avenue, Del Rey, CA

TIME: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EVENT INFO: 1st annual trunk or treat in Del Rey Ca. At the Del Rey Community center. It will be held Halloween night. It is a safe place for families to enjoy the holiday.

Monday, October 31

Kingsburg Police Department Halloween

LOCATION: Kingsburg Police Department - 1300 California St, Kingsburg, CA

TIME: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Join us on October 31st from 5pm-8pm for a Spooktacular Time! You can be a part of it by decorating your car and handing out candy or you can donate candy! Children will go from car to car collecting candy from Halloween decorated cars.

Friday, November 4

Mosqueda Community Center Dia De Los Muertos

LOCATION: Mosqueda Community Center - 4670 East Butler Avenue, Fresno, CA

TIME: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos. Free Family fun event. Crafts, games and music.

MERCED COUNTY

Friday, October 28

Tiny Tots Halloween Pumpkin Party

LOCATION: Applegate Park Zoo - 1045 West 25th Street, Merced, CA

TIME: 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Each participant must be pre-registered to attend. Participants will get the chance to hand pick their pumpkin, decorate it, and enjoy the Halloween festivities. Come dressed up and ready for a SPOOKtacular time. There will be pumpkin decorating, crafts, photo booths, Halloween maze and more.

Sunday, October 30

A Night At The Museum

LOCATION: Kids Discovery Station - 350 W Yosemite Ave, Merced, CA

TIME: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Ghost and ghouls, you're invited to join us for a night at the museum. Trick or treat through the museum. Come out for a night of fun, frights and sweet treats!

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Wednesday, November 2

All Souls Day Celebration

LOCATION: Hornitos Plaza, Hornitos

TIME: 7 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Please join us as we celebrate All Souls Day under the stars in Hornitos, California. All are welcome. Candles will be available for a donation. Lighters are recommended. Dress comfortably and wear shoes suitable for traipsing about an uneven cemetery in the dark. We will meet in the plaza to begin the ceremony. Mass will follow our walk up to the church, but the church will only accommodate a small number of people. Following the procession, there will be a reception in the town hall. Easy to serve food donations are welcome. There is no other food available in Hornitos.

TULARE COUNTY

Saturday, October 29

Reyes Nursery Halloween Event

LOCATION: 25433 Avenue 78, Terra Bella, CA

TIME: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Reyes Nursery 20th Year Anniversary. Farmers market with pumpkin patch. Free and open to the public. Local small businesses. Food and drinks. Live artists, dinosaur kingdom, trick or treat at booths, costume contest, photo booth and raffle.

Saturday, October 29

Porterville Halloween Celebration

LOCATION: Porterville Library - 50 West Olive Avenue, Porterville, CA

TIME: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Dress up in your favorite costumes and join us for some spooky crafts and scary good treats, while supplies last.

Saturday, October 29

Visalia Dia De Los Muertos

LOCATION: Visalia Public Cemetery - 1300 West Goshen, Visalia, CA

TIME: 11 a.m.

EVENT INFO: Come join in on our family friendly 10-year anniversary of Dia de los Muertos. This ancient celebration of life will take place at the Visalia Public Cemetery.

Monday, October 31

Lindsay Harvest Festival

LOCATION: 365 Sweetbriar Avenue, Lindsay, CA

TIME: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

EVENT INFO: Free Harvest Festival for our community and surrounding communities. Free admission, carnival games, bounce houses, costume contest, trick or treating and facing painting.

KINGS COUNTY

Thursday, October 27

Haunted House At The Old Courthouse

LOCATION: Old Courthouse Square - 186 West 8th Street, Hanford, CA

TIME: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

EVENT INFO: The spookiest time of the year is upon us, the Old Kings County Courthouse will be transferred to a Haunted House. $5 per person at the door. Kids Activities and Food Vendors in the Old Courthouse Courtyard.

Friday, October 28

Hanford Post Acute Trunk or Treat

LOCATION: Hanford Post Acute - 1007 West Lacey Boulevard, Hanford, CA

TIME: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

EVENT INFO: We are having our Annual First responders BBQ and Trunk or Treat for the kids. We will have food, games, music and a pumpkin patch. We encourage parents to dress their kids in their Halloween costumes. It is our way to give back to the community who supported us through the Covid pandemic.

Saturday, October 29

Halloween Spooky Spooktacular

LOCATION: Kings County Animal Services - 10909 Bonneyview Lane, Hanford, CA

TIME: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.