Safety tips from Visalia police for Halloween festivities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighborhoods will be swarming with children of all ages in costumes, ready to say "trick or treat" for Halloween.

The Visalia Police Department is planning proactive patrols to keep kids safe.

"We try to hit all the neighborhoods and to be visible and seen," says Visalia Police Sgt. Art Alvarez. "We like to go through the city, calls permitting. We like to wave, say hi to the kids and ensure everyone is having a good and safe night."

Sgt. Alvarez says it's crucial parents keep their children on sidewalks to prevent traffic accidents and suggests having your own light source.

"Like a flashlight, glow stick, some sort of device that illuminates to help be seen," he said.

A big note for everyone, he says, is to thoroughly check the candy and goodies before any of it is eaten.

"If that package appears to be poked, has any sort of rip, been tampered with, anything that does not look like it's out of the store, just throw it away," Alvarez said. "We give an extreme amount of caution for taking any kind of baked good or homemade."

This year, there's also growing concern about so-called "rainbow fentanyl" and fentanyl packaged like candy.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says the pills are multicolored, meant to appeal to younger people and they could also accidentally end up in kids' hands.