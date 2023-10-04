Man killed in crash on Highway 41 in Hanford, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says a 55-year-old man driving a Chevy rear-ended the back of a semi-truck at a red light.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a crash in Hanford late Tuesday night.

It happened on Highway 41 north of Hanford Armona Road just before midnight.

The California Highway Patrol says a 55-year-old man from Oakdale was driving a Chevy pick-up truck when he rear-ended the back of a semi-truck that was stopped at a red light.

The pick-up truck driver taken to Adventist Medical Center, where he died.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The man has not been identified.